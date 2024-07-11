Elden Ring It never ceases to excite and inspire commercial products that try to capitalize on the passion of millions of people, like this one new, seemingly splendid book dedicated to its mythology, written by none other than a youtuber who is an expert on the subject, who it will cost a whopping 250 euros and which can currently be pre-ordered from the publisher’s official website.

The book is titled “Grace Given: The Mythology of Elden Ring” and will be signed by Geoff “SmoughTown” Truscott. It will contain over 500 pages of unofficial text and illustrations. It is only fair to specify that FromSoftware is not involved in the project in any way.

The limited edition of €700

Despite this, it seems to be a book made with great care, starting from the materials used. On the other hand it really costs a lotso it is normal that it is not a second-rate product. Unless you want the Limited Edition, in which case you should spend €700 to also have a collectible art print. If you want, there is also the €1,000 benefactor edition, which allows you to add your name at the bottom of the book.

We reiterate that this is an unofficial product, as also clearly specified in the shop descriptionso there is nothing attributable to the authors of the game. As for the content, the book will include information on gods and nations, history and ideologies, in addition to the aforementioned illustrations.

SmoughTown said they worked on it for a year and a half.. His channel has 230,000 subscribers and specializes in illustrating the mythology of various video games, first and foremost those of FromSoftware.

Considering that the mythology of Elden Ring is very much open to interpretation, because the game is not and does not want to be clear on many points, we can imagine that many of the contents are the result of the YouTuber’s reasoning, unless George RR Martin, the author of the scenario, did not give him a hand.