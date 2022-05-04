Who, playing Elden Ring he would not have wanted to turn into Darth Vadere wielding a lightsaber? Now it is possible to do this thanks to some mods, which let a little force flow for the Interregnum, just in time to celebrate the Star Wars Day.

Modders drs32 and XeIerate collaborated to create two mod, downloadable from Nexus Mods, which will make all Star Wars fans happy. The first is called Darth Vader’s Suit and replaces the confessor armor with the Darth Vader skin. The second, indeed, the second, are called instead Double-bladed lightsaber pack And Double-bladed lightsaber pack V2 and introduce lightsabers as usable weapons. If you want only one lightsaber, you can install the mod Lightsaber – Warhawk’s Talon by KeyGerstrike. The result is truly convincing, as seen in the video below, in which Anakin confronts Godrick the Grafted:

Sure, the Tarnished’s fighting style isn’t quite that of a Jedi Knight, but you can be satisfied.

Of course the mods are compatible with the sole PC version of the game. Remembering it is almost pleonastic, but it is fair to say it so as not to deceive people.