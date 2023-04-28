There mod to use DLSS 3 of Nvidia with Elden Ring it works perfectly and will soon be published for everyone. This was announced by PureDark, the author of the mod, who confirmed the status of the work to the Wccftech magazine, confirming that he was practically finished, thanks also to what he learned by publishing a mod to add DLSS 3 to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Previously there had been talks of some image quality issue caused by the mod, but PureDark discovered that it was due to a sync issue, now gone. Elden Ring uses the DirectX 12 that use command lists to record graphical commands and execute them according to schedule. If you want to give further graphic commands, you have to follow the same procedure carefully.

You can see the latest one below video by Elden Ring with the DLSS 3.0 mod installed.

Unlike the mod for Skirim, limited by DirectX 11, that of Elden Ring can also take advantage of the Reflex pipeline which according to the modder gives a more responsive gaming experience.

With the mod installed, the improvement of the frame rate it’s clean. Using a GeForce RTX 4070Ti at 1440p we go from 70 to 112fps. In short, it could be a nice turning point for FromSoftware’s game, which has never shone for fluidity on PC.