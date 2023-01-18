A mod seems to have finally solved one of the biggest problems of the PC version of Elden Ringwhich the developers have not yet fixed, much to the community’s annoyance, that of the stuttering.

It seems strange to say this, but Elden Ring on PC still has these problems, almost a year after its launch and despite having sold millions of copies on the platform. The game is still very much appreciated by players, who however would like to see FromSoftware devote more interest to it, finally making the action more fluid.

More than seven months ago, the youtuber thsea4021 published a system to improve the general framerate, a system that was used by the modder DevourerPi to make his mod Elden Ring PC Stutter and Low Fps Fixdownloadable for free from the usual Nexus Mods.

The mod does nothing but set the CPU affinity when starting the game, greatly improving performance. Francesco De Meo of wccftech tested the game with and without the mod installed on a system with an i7-10700 CPU processor, a video card with RTX 3070 GPU and 16 GB RAM verifying firsthand the decrease in stuttering and the increase overall fluency. The shots have not completely disappeared, but they have become much less frequent and definitely acceptable.

Too bad that for the umpteenth time the community of modders had to intervene to solve a problem that was the responsibility of the software houses.