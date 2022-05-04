Elden Ring lets you create all kinds of characters, and a new mod even lets you be Darth Vader to bring the dark side to all your enemies.

This modification comes thanks to the users drs2 and Xeleratewho made it possible for the ultimate villain of starwars join the game Software.

Basically, this mod replaces the clothes of the confessor class by Darth Vader’s futuristic black armor, creating a character that even Godfrey himself would fear.

Of course, this outfit wouldn’t be complete without the signature red lightsaber, so Xelerate transformed the Godskin Peele from Elden Ring to have Darth Vader’s full look.

The bad news is that you won’t be able to use force, although there are some ashes of war that could give you a similar effect with certain weapons.

Elden Ring not only has Darth Vader among its ranks

A few weeks ago the Instagram user JustImAlvrevealed that he managed to recreate the very Mr Ramon from The kid in the game.

On this occasion, he did not give him epic weapons or extravagant outfits, but instead chose his boxer outfit that he complemented with gloves.

He doesn’t give you another one just because… Image: SoloSoyYoAlv via Instagram.

Although this character Elden Ring did not require mods for its creation, does not ask anything to the outfit of Darth Vader that we showed you earlier.

Slowly more programs that modify the game continue to appear to give us fun, and we are sure that your favorite characters from anime and video games will soon show up.

We still don’t know if Elden Ring It will have DLC, but some secret areas of the map reveal that it could be possible, so we can only wait patiently.

