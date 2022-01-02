Hidetaka Miyazaki said his team felt some pressure when making Elden Ring after the launch of the remake of Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5, which has stood out for far superior graphics to the various titles made so far by FromSoftware.

Miyazaki and his FromSoftware team have distinguished themselves in recent years thanks to the soulslike, sub-genre of action RPGs created by themselves with the advent of the original Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 3 in 2009. But when we talk about the technical sector, the study it has never been one of the most praised teams in this regard.

In a recent interview with the magazine Edge, Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that graphics were never a priority for him and his team in game development, but with the project Elden Ring they felt compelled to worry more about this aspect.

During the interview he was explicitly asked if the graphic fidelity of the remake of Demon’s Souls influenced FromSoftware’s next project, and to this question Miyazaki replied as follows:

Yes, I’m pretty sure our staff felt more pressure to do so than anyone else. And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphic fidelity is not something we place as a top priority. What we ask on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and has a lower priority than other development elements. So this is always an area where I feel a little sorry towards my graphics team because I know they work very hard. And they have worked very hard on Elden Ring: our graphics systems team and our programmers have introduced many new features to make titles even more incredible than ever before.

Elden Ring will be available on February 25 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.