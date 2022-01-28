Now very little is missing from the release of Elden Ringthe new branded creature FromSoftware that aims to “revolutionize” Souls-Like experiences with a huge freely navigable map that promises to offer secrets to every corner. Well, recently Hidetaka Miyazaki is back to talk about Elden Ringespecially explaining how Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice influenced the production.

According to what the director told in the course of an interview published in the PlayStation BlogMiyazaki discussed how some ideas were originally meant for Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice – of which you can read our review below – have been resumed and reworked during the development of Elden Ring. In particular, the developer stated:

The work on these two games overlapped to some extent. Nothing comes directly from that design, but some mechanics and features share design elements in common.

Eg, Sekiro’s posture system was mentionedwhich contributed to shaping some details of the combat-system, in addition to the stealth mechanics that will be present in-game, all aimed at making the experience sufficiently rich and varied.

Surprising enemies is certainly not a central element in the game economy of Elden Ringbut everything is designed to add depth to the experience, differentiating it in particular from the trilogy of Dark Souls. Furthermore, Miyazaki also stated:

During development, we even referred to how the player traversed Sekiro’s maps to orient ourselves on the options to offer on horseback and how it allows the player to explore the Elden Ring map.

In short, apparently the past with Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice helped a lot in the development of Elden Ringnews that should not surprise anyway given that the “recycling” of ideas, mechanics and animations is a constant in videogame development.