Elden Ring was a resounding success with more than seventeen million copies sold and the highest ratings ever by critics of the year. Nevertheless, Hidetaka Miyazakithe game director, said in an interview with Famitsu magazine that he doesn’t want to be distract from the game results.

More precisely to the question of how the success of Elden Ring, ours replied that he hadn’t paid too much attention to it, because it would have distracted him from his main goal which is to create other unique games in the style of FromSoftware.

Miyazaki: “I get puzzled when people ask me why (it was so successful), but in the future I feel like I don’t want to change the way I work. I try not to think too much about it, because it could become a distraction in the next project. However, I am very grateful and feel honoured.”

Miyazaki does the same with i user feedbackto which he deservedly does not pay much attention, for a very simple reason: “Because I can’t know everyone’s opinions. I’m afraid that if I did, the voices and opinions heard would have a big influence on my future decisions, so I try to be careful not to fill my head with other people’s opinions.”

According to Miyazaki the status of FromSoftware that hasn’t changed after Elden Ring, and the studio will simply continue to make the games it wants. Despite this it is clear that having sold more than seventeen million copies has improved the reputation of the company, which will be able to exploit it to continue making its games.