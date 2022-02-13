Hidetaka Miyazaki and his FromSoftware team have been working hard over the past few years to release Elden Ring in the best possible shape, but the minimum system requirements of the PC game are starting to make fans worry about theoptimization of the PC version.

The development team recently released the minimum system requirements for Elden Ringthat they are much higher than expected.

According to data provided by FromSoftware, play Elden Ring with the lowest preset will require at least a GTX 1060. Although the GTX 1060 is a three-generation GPU earlier in Nvidia’s architecture, it is nonetheless a powerful graphics card and it is usually not required as a minimum specification even in recent games. Here are the requirements to play Elden Ring on PC:

Operating system: Win10 or 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: version 12

Memory: 60 GB

To make you understand better how much are expensive requests that Elden Ring will give PC users regarding minimum demands, Days Gone requires a GTX 660, Death Stranding a GTX 1050, Red Dead Redemption 2 a GTX 770 And Assassin’s Creed Valhalla a GTX 960.

The titles in question made photorealism one of their strong points, while Elden Ringlike all other FromSoftware titles, will focus on gameplay. Could these unexpected system prompts suggest that the game will not be optimized for PC at launch?

Another possible explanation is that FromSoftware may have intentionally increased the specification for the minimum requirements since Elden Ring it must be played, from the point of view of the developers, at a certain speed and fluidity and minor specifications may not do the gameplay justice.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. In addition, those who purchase the work on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to redeem for free a digital copy of the next generation version.