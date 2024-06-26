Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It was released on June 21st, giving many players the chance to try it out. Now through social networks, especially Reddit and X, many complain about the seemingly endless combos of the title’s bosses.

Many players feel that FromSoftware brought out the worst in their boss design for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Bosses like Rellana, Onze, and Messmer are the focus of these complaints, which indicate that they make endless combos with very little window to counterattack..

Some users also find that the expansion’s boss design feels tailored for games like Sekiro either Bloodborne. In that pair of titles there are more options to avoid attacks or even stop them. While here it is practically another Dark Souls where we can do nothing but cover, roll or do a very exact parry.

Source: Bandai Namco

The current consensus of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree It is on these networks that many of their bosses feel very unfair. Some even accuse FromSoftware of having lost touch when designing them. In the past it felt good to defeat them by learning from each failed attempt but now they believe that they only increased the size of their life bars and made them more aggressive for no reason. Do you agree with them?

How can you play Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Shadow of the Erdtree It is an expansion of the game Elden Ring which went on sale in February 2022. This DLC includes an entire new area almost as big as the base game map that’s packed with new bosses, enemies, weapons, and summons.

To play it you must buy it in the store of your preferred console or on PC. Also take into account that you cannot play it immediately, you must defeat some bosses in the base game and it is recommended to have a fairly high level to access it as it is really difficult. Will they give it a chance?

