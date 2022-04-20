It seems like the last update from Elden Ring had a side effect, making it Malenia still harder: several users report it on social networks, reporting new abilities for the boss.

The bugs of the illusory wall of 50 shots and the dog that killed in one shot have been solved, in short, but as often happens to fix a problem, others are created, and this is exactly what happened with the powerful warrior present in the game from FromSoftware.

Accessible optional boss towards the end of the Elden Ring campaign, Malenia has always been very strong, with her long katana and an ability to deliver pretty quick blows, as well as the ability to heal from wounds.

Well, this very characteristic of the character has been struck by a new one bug: if previously Malenia could regenerate her health only after dealing damage to us, now she can do it practically at any time, hitting nothing.

A not indifferent upgrade, which has considerably increased the degree of challenge of the boss fight in question, so much so as to put even the most capable youtubers in difficulty, who have defined the “new” Malenia a real nightmare.