Elden Ring It’s a difficult game, but luckily it’s possible to summon an ally via multiplayer who can help us beat the most powerful bosses. Many are not interested in helping out, but others on the contrary are more than willing and create characters completely dedicated to this. An example is LetMeSoloThemthat has Defeated the final boss 5,000 times of Elden Ring by helping other players.

Now, LetMeSoloThem has made a celebration and “retirement” video. The user explained that a year and a half ago he decided to set himself the goal of helping 5,000 players become Ancestral Lords and he finally reached that figure.

LetMeSoloThem he will make himself available from time to time, but the bulk of the work has been done. He also states “Today I am honored to say that I have finally helped 5,000 people defeat the final boss of Elden Ring. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am sincerely grateful. This marks the end of a chapter, but I want just say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the players who summoned me.”