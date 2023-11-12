Elden Ring It’s a difficult game, but luckily it’s possible to summon an ally via multiplayer who can help us beat the most powerful bosses. Many are not interested in helping out, but others on the contrary are more than willing and create characters completely dedicated to this. An example is LetMeSoloThemthat has Defeated the final boss 5,000 times of Elden Ring by helping other players.
Now, LetMeSoloThem has made a celebration and “retirement” video. The user explained that a year and a half ago he decided to set himself the goal of helping 5,000 players become Ancestral Lords and he finally reached that figure.
LetMeSoloThem he will make himself available from time to time, but the bulk of the work has been done. He also states “Today I am honored to say that I have finally helped 5,000 people defeat the final boss of Elden Ring. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I am sincerely grateful. This marks the end of a chapter, but I want just say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the players who summoned me.”
LetMeSoloThem and the others “Jarnished” in Elden Ring
As you can see, LetMeSoloThem only wears the vase-shaped helmet, an equipment from Elden Ring that caused the creation of the name Jarnished (Jar + Tarnished, or Vase + Without Light). This is a choice inspired by LetMeSoloHer (even the name is inspired by this player) who after the release began to help players defeat Malenia, considered one of the most powerful bosses of Elden Ring.
LetMeSoloHer plays on PC, while LetMeSoloThem plays on Xbox, so the two will not be able to collaborate since there is no cross-play. It will also be interesting to see if with the arrival of the DLC another great player will arrive who will help in facing the most powerful bosses of Shadow of the Erdtree, maintaining the style of the Jarnished.
