The legendary player of Elden RingLet Me Solo Her, has decided to return to play the FromSoftware title to face an even more difficult challenge to beat Malenia over a thousand times: Finish the game with all enemies transformed into Malenia.

As you know Malenia is considered by many to be the boss harder than the game. Let Me Solo Her began her quest by helping other players defeat her, wearing only her underwear, a jar for a hat, and wielding her katana. She soon became a mythical figure, so much so that at the announcement of the Elden Ring DLC ​​there are those who immediately asked him to return to play.

Now he’s playing a modded version of the game where every enemy is Malenia. The mod in question isn’t actually brand new, as it dates back to 2022, but the fact that he’s the one taking on the Blade of Miguella swarm certainly makes quite an impression. Also because the mod exists, but who would actually use it in a regular game?

As you can see from the streaming recording, playing with all Malenia doesn’t make life easy for him either, who ends up killed several times during the game, despite knowing the enemy’s attack patterns by heart.

After all, if he wants to remain a legend, he must succeed in another legendary undertaking. There are few alternatives.