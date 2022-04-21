Although Kirby continues to dominate the field, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim debuts on Nintendo Switch with good numbers.

The first quarter of 2022 has left us some titles very powerful, so it is not a surprise that names such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Elden Ring or Kirby and the Forgotten Land continue to resonate at this point in the year. Focusing on From Software’s latest release, it seemed that this work would always have a place in the Top best-selling games of each country, or at least some presence in the coming months. Nevertheless, Japan has turned a page to make room for other novelties.

In this way, the weekly data of Famitsu show that Elden Ring leaves the list of most popular titles in the country to be replaced by other releases such as Winning Post 9 2022, Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers o 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, which debuts on Nintendo Switch. Continuing with this last game, its first days on the market have left a figure of 27,199 copies soldwhile the PS4 version reached 34,608 units back in 2019. Needless to say, Kirby continues to conquer the hearts of Japanese gamers and, once again, rises to the throne and 38,234 copies distributed.

The rest of the Top is made up of highly viewed deliveries in this kind of news, so we have to greet games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or the aforementioned Pokémon Legends: Arceus. If you want to know the data in more detail, then you have the list of the best-selling games in Japan during the last week.

Best-selling video games of the week [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 38,234 (589,200)



[NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 27,199 (New)



[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 13,167 (4,567,753)



[NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 – 12,704 (New)



[NSW] Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers – 10,764 (New)



[PS4] Winning Post 9 2022 – 9,421 (New)



[NSW] Minecraft – 9,141 (2,604,603)



[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6,643 (4,847,161)



[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 6,444 (2,223,120)



[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 5,064 (3,122,541)

And what happens in the landscape of consoles? As usual in Japanese sales updates, Nintendo Switch continues to dominate the field with the sale of more than 60,000 units among its three versions. On the other hand, PS5 exceeds the 11,000 consoles sold (10,033 in the standard model and 1,226 in its Digital Edition) and the Xbox Series family reaches 5,742.

Best selling consoles of the week Switch Model OLED – 27,303 (1,586,746)



Switch – 22,430 (18,198,894)



Switch Lite – 10,556 (4,680,086)



PlayStation 5 – 10,033 (1,320,684)



Xbox Series X – 3,027 (95,290)



Xbox Series S – 2,715 (83,219)



PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,226 (229,982)



New 2DS LL (includes 2DS) – 224 (1,185,067)



PlayStation 4–15 (7,819,433)

More about: Elden Ring, Sales Japan, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim.