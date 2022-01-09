An incomplete version of the menu dedicated to character creation of the next FromSoftware game Elden Ring was leaked via the recent closed network test.

The creation menu, which you can see at the top of the article through the video posted on YouTube by the ER-SA user, is clearly incomplete since most of the options are left temporarily not accessible. The closed network test of Elden Ring it also allows players to choose between five characters already created, thus allowing you to completely skip the character creation process.

The remake of Demon’s Souls for the 2020 PlayStation 5 featured a robust creator, a big step up from the original FromSoftware games, known for the ability to create “monstrous” characters.

As said by Hidetaka Miyazak himself, the remake of Demon’s Souls has spurred FromSofrware to improve with regard to the technical aspect of Elden Ring, so one cannot be ruled out certain influence also on the creation of the character.

The eagerly awaited soulslike RPG was originally announced at E3 in 2019, but they have followed one after another since that announcement two years of silence. Following this time frame Elden Ring showed up again with a trailer released during last year’s Summer Game Fest edition. Following this unexpected revelation, various official news followed one another in the following weeks, which did nothing but increase the hype of the fans.

Developed by FromSoftware in collaboration with George RR Martin, author of the fantasy novels A Song of Ice and Fire, Elden Ring will present a very different structure compared to From’s previous soulslike ones with adecidedly wider setting.

Waiting for new official information relating to the title in question, we remind you that Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. In addition, those who purchase the work on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be able to redeem for free a digital copy of the new generation version.