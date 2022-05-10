One of the recipes of Elden Ring it “arrived” in real life. Now fans can create and drink a cocktail inspired by the flask of crimson tears.

The Reddit user Shots-by-leo shared his recipe on the popular forum and an image shows that the cocktail really looks like the all-important healing flask from Elden Ring.

To create the drink, you will need water, sugar, edible roses, lemon juice, red orange juice, gin, white powder, and edible gold.

Some of these ingredients might put you off, but the end result shows the strong resemblance to the Elden Ring flask.

As for the Crimson Tear Flask in the game, the drink is incredibly important, as it can restore both hit points and ability power depending on how it’s allocated.

And speaking of recipes, there are some official cookbooks dedicated to video games on the way, like the one for The Witcher 3 which will be released this October.

Source: Doublexp.