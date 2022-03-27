Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest adventure has not given players a break, in a title full of challenging enemies.

That Elden Ring is a challenging game is nothing new, even less so coming from Hidetaka Miyazaki, who has made difficulty one of FromSoftware’s hallmarks. All of you who are already touring the Middle Lands You will have been able to see what it means to face the imposing bosses of the game.

That is why it is so surprising to see how the game can become a real ride with our max level character. The user of YouTube, AshesWolf, has shared a video in which he faces the bosses of the game with his character to level 713. In case you have taken it into account, it is evident that this video contains SPOILERS of the highest level and that guts the bosses of the game.

The user plays in NG+ with the character at level 713In the video we can see how AshesWolf has uploaded all his attributes at maximum level and is ready to play game NG+, the second round of the game. The result is surprising and we are not going to deny it, also quite satisfactory. His character only needs a few attacks and in just seconds, even the most challenging opponents fall without problems.

It is not the first time that we attend amazing videos of elden ring players, some like the first no-hit of the game at the hands of the Spanish player, Bushido, make the game seem much easier than it may seem. in the community speedrunner We have also had some feats as impressive as that of the player Nico Bellic, completing the adventure in just two and a half hours and without dying.

