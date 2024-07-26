Elden Ring is the third highest grossing game for the month of June: FromSoftware’s soulslike recovered eighteen positions, managing to climb onto a podium occupied by the usual Fortnite, first, and EA Sports FC 24, second.

Fortnite EA Sports FC 24 Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, 3 and Warzone 2.0 Destiny 2 NBA 2K24 Valorant Diablo 4 Grand Theft Auto V Roblox

The substantial growth of Elden Ring was obviously determined by the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansionwhich has revived the enthusiasm of users, while for the aforementioned Fortnite and EA Sports FC 24 it is a reconfirmation.

Destiny 2 has also gained groundmoving from eighth to fifth place, while outside of the top 10 several interesting things happened, such as Final Fantasy 14 Online rising from thirty-third to seventeenth place thanks to the arrival of the Dawntrail update.

Still outside the top 10, Metroid Prime: Remastered dropped from sixty-fifth to thirteenth place due to the uproar over the recent Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Presentation.

The data, collected by Newzoo, refers to the markets of USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy.