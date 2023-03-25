Elden Ring and the third game ever who managed to win i four GOTYs considered most prestigious: that of The Game Awards, those of the DICE Awards, that of the Golden Joystick Awards and, more recently, that of the Game Developers Choice Awards. Before the FromSoftware title, only The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had succeeded.

Actually Elden Ring is also the game with the highest number of GOTYs ever, but in this case it must be said that the publications that award the game of the year prizes are multiplying from year to year, therefore making direct comparisons with the titles of the past is not very correct, at least in an absolute sense.

Having said this, there is no doubt that Elden Ring has sparked general enthusiasm, so much so that it deserves praise and prizes from everyone. The game was recently updated to version 1.09, which changed some features and added the long awaited support for ray tracing. In the future there will still be a lot of talk about Elden Ring, which is about to receive the first major expansion, the announced Shadow of the Erdtree, of which unfortunately nothing concrete is known yet. It is not clear if FromSoftware will update it again with other expansions in the future.

