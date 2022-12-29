Generally, the titles of FromSoftware they mean a headache for a good number of players, especially since they are titles of a difficult nature. Now, one would assume that would be the trend with Elden Ring, however, we have a sample that indicates it was one of the most finished games of 2022.

through the site HowLongToBeat.com there is a very interesting statistic that shows us that Elden Ring was the most finished game of 2022. This could explain why it turned out to be one of the most popular titles and why it won the GOTY.

However, This is a simple sample that is biased towards a group of users, however, the statistics are very clear and show us interesting results with those 6,000 players. who reported finishing the title directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki,

Source: Bandai Namco

But the curious facts do not end there. HowLongToBeat also reports that this action RPG game published by Bandai Namco also has the highest dropout statistic. Be careful, it is a sample that is not definitive, but that has a real test.

What do we mean by abandonment? A when the player gives up not finishing the title or not coming back to it for a long time. It seems like a not-so-important piece of information, but it’s there. Even checking the PSN, you can also see the percentage of people who got the golden trophy from the game, which is certainly high as well.

Elden Ring wins the trolley and the GOTY at the same time at The Game Awards

During the 2022 edition of The Game Awards we saw how The Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok disputed the long-awaited GOTYhowever, it was the first that took it and added another prize for Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team.

However, just when we thought it was all going to end there, with the director of FromSoftware raising his award, he appeared a boy who managed to troll both the public and the organizers of the event along with a reference to their “Rabbi Bill Clinton.”

Laughter was not lacking with this situation that will surely become much more serious when The Game Awards take place in 2023.

