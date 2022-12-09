Elden Ring he was elected Game of the Year 2022. The awards ceremony took place during the night at the The Game Awardsheld at the court of Geoff Keighley in a show of about three and a half hours.

Despite the great game of FromSoftware and Miyazaki enjoyed the favor of the forecasts, competition for the most coveted video game award of the year was tight, especially if we take into consideration the excellent God of War Ragnarok of Santa Monica Studio.

The other critically nominated titles for the statuette were Horizon Forbidden Westseries still unlucky from the point of view of the awards, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the cute Straya real “outsider” this year which was greatly appreciated by the players.

In addition to the GOTY, Elden Ring picked up three more awards: the award for the best Game Direction, the best Art Direction, and the award for the best RPG.