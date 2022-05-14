Until now Elden Ring is the biggest hit game of 2022 and the parent company of FromSoftware, Kadokawa wants to keep players interested. While the game has already seen user retention and growth, Kadokawa is looking at ways to keep their customers entertained for even longer. These ways could also include DLCs.

Kadokawa’s 2022 financial report gives us a number of interesting insights into how the company is reacting to the huge success of Elden Ring. Among the various market forecasts of the company that have been greatly exceeded following the sale of the FromSoftware title, the question stands out: “What are Elden Ring expected sales and copies for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023?”

In this regard, the company’s response was: “We do not disclose forecasts relating to sales and the number of copies shipped for individual titles. We are evaluating a number of measures to help customers continue to enjoy this game“.

Kadokawa has already expressed his desire to expand the Elden Ring brand with other mediums, including manga or an animated series, but the company seems to have every intention of expanding the game as well.

Source: MP1ST