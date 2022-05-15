Call of Duty is one of the best-selling franchises in the world and also and especially in the USA, where FIFA is slightly less predominant, each chapter finds itself at the top of the sales charts for most of the year. This is also why the success of Elden Ring it’s even more impressive.

In fact, Elden Ring managed to beat Call of Duty by proving to be the best-selling game of the last 12 months in the USA. The milestone is even more remarkable considering how From Software’s latest effort only came out on February 25th and therefore has been on the market for less than three months.

The data comes from NPD and in particular from the analyst Mat Piscatella and it is amazing how much the Call of Duty to overcome in this case is certainly not the best in recent years. Call of Duty Vanguard is, in fact, considered a sort of flop for a franchise capable of always recording very important numbers such as that of COD. However, Vanguard remains the best-selling video game of 2021, not the latest one.

This milestone is yet another sign of success across the board for Bandai Namco and for Miyazaki and associates. The particular union between soulslike and open world has left an indelible mark on both genres and will likely be a yardstick for many great AAAs in the coming years.

To think that a representative of a genre on paper that is anything but mainstream has exceeded 13.4 million copies distributed is unbelievable. Also because, just to understand, the latest sales figures regarding the previous From game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, indicated “just” more than 5 million copies sold in more than a year from its launch.

Exceeding the sales of a Call of Duty in the US is a record. Even if it is one of the most mediocre Call of Duty in recent years.

Source: Polygon