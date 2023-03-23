Elden Ring of FromSoftware was elected game of the year come on Game Developers Choice Awardsthe award given by developers to developers during the GDC 2023. The award ceremony took place again this year at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

Elden Ring also won two other awards: Best Visual Art and Best Design. Sony Santa Monica’s God of War Ragnarok also did well, returning home with three awards: Best Audio, Best Technology, and the Audience Award. We read the list of all the honorees, but not before seeing the video with a montage of the winning games:

Best Debuts: Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Among other awards, the Lifetime Achievement Award went to John Romero, one of the founders of id Software, as well as one of the authors of undisputed classics such as Wolfenstein 3D, Doom and Quake. The Pioneer Award was instead posthumously awarded to Mabel Addis, the author of The Sumerian Game of 1964. She is the first game designer in history, as well as author of the first narrative video game.