Elden Ring is back first in the global ranking of Steam. Let’s talk about games with a premium price. Also considering free-to-play, it is second, below the untouchable Counter-Strike 2, which however plays in a league of its own on Valve’s platform.

The reason for the renewed success of the game FromSoftware is to be found in the 34% discount applied to the price of the game during the already reported Bandai Namco sales. This is the best offer ever made by the game. Evidently many were waiting for just such a price reduction to purchase it.