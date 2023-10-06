Elden Ring is back first in the global ranking of Steam. Let’s talk about games with a premium price. Also considering free-to-play, it is second, below the untouchable Counter-Strike 2, which however plays in a league of its own on Valve’s platform.
The reason for the renewed success of the game FromSoftware is to be found in the 34% discount applied to the price of the game during the already reported Bandai Namco sales. This is the best offer ever made by the game. Evidently many were waiting for just such a price reduction to purchase it.
Renewed success
As you can see, Elden Ring has surpassed some big hits of the period: Call of Duty, an item that also includes the revenues of Call of Duty: Warzone and the reservations of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III; EA Sports FC 24, Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion, Baldur’s Gate 3 and New World, with the latter enjoying an incredibly advantageous offer (a 60% discount).
In short, even though more than a year and a half has passed since launch, interest in Elden Ring is still very high, so much so that it has returned to the top of Steam.
