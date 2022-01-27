Despite the highly anticipated Elden Ring is not yet in stores, a digital book will soon be available for purchase that will immerse us ahead of time in the fantasy world created ad hoc by George RR Martin and recreated by the team of FromSoftware led by the visionary Hidetaka Miyazaki. The announcement comes from Yen Press, which stated that “The Overture of Elden Ring” will be released on February 3 on the most famous digital platforms.

This will explore the dark fantasy world of the action RPG (clearly souls-like), and according to the presentation it will be possible to find unpublished information, which is not present in any other publication.

After the November network test that revealed a lot about the game, and made hundreds of lucky players try it for the first time, we are preparing this time to learn a lot of content-related information, to understand even better everything we have. seen, from some choices made in the field of gameplay, up to the history of the lands that we will explore.

It does not end there, because it will also be present in the book an exclusive interview where the Director of Elden Ring Miyazaki will talk about game development, process and design choices.

Certainly a nice move to increase the hype – as if it wasn’t enough already – that orbits around the work, which we remember comes from the mind behind the studio creator of masterpieces such as the eternal series of Dark Soulsthe highly acclaimed Bloodborneand that Sekiro which in 2019 amazed everyone by even winning the Game of the Year.

Let’s remember instead that George RR Martinwho wrote the plot, is one of the most famous writers of recent years, and the mastermind behind the series of books de Game of thrones. A pairing from which yet another masterpiece can only be born.

We remember that Elden Ring will be available in stores from February 25, 2022.