As reported by YouTube, Elden Ring has accumulated 3.4 billion views of videos in 60 days. Comparing it with another industry giant, Grand Theft Auto Vthe latter accumulated 1.9 billion views during the first 60 days.

Other great video games included Red Dead Redemption 2 (1.4 billion views), Super Mario Odyssey (828 million views), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (638 million views) and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ( 456 million views).

In the other data details, Margit was the boss with the biggest videos uploaded to Elden Ring in the platform, while the Samurai class was the most popular ever speaking in terms of posted videos. Below you can take a look at the infographics.

Gather ’round Tarnished! Let’s look at the breakdown of how Elden Ring garnered 3.4 billion video views in 60 days, making it one of the biggest launches ever on YouTube ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/252qjZsmOv – YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) August 2, 2022



Elden Ring is available on PC and console. If you are still a beginner and have just started playing the FromSoftware title, at this link you can take a look at our complete guide.

Source: VGC