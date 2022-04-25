As fans of FromSoftwareone of the most characteristic and at the same time divisive aspects of the studio’s games is the approach to multiplayer.

All recent FromSoftware titles allow players to invade other users’ games or invite others for help with bosses or other challenges, but this process has always been a bit limited and it is also in Elden Ring.

Now, there is good news for anyone who simply wants an Elden Ring co-op experience without borders. In fact, someone is working on a mod that aims to offer a full co-op experience.

Modder / YouTuber LukeYui is developing the ambitious “Seamless Co-op” mod for Elden Ring that allows you to play alongside others even after death without having to re-enact. Progress will also be synchronized, meaning you can practically play Elden Ring from start to finish with a friend of yours.

The Elden Ring Seamless Co-op mod has yet to be released publicly, but you can follow LukeYui’s work right now through Nexus Mods.

To discover all the secrets of Elden Ring, take a look at our guide.

Source: Wccftech.