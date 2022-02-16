Bandai Namco and the developer FromSoftware have recently started showing many of the Elden Ring and now it’s up to Confessor and al Samurai.

The Confessor is “a church spy expert in covert operations. Equally skilled with the sword as with spells“while the Samurai is”a skilled fighter from the distant Land of Reeds. Practical with katana and long bows“.

Based on these descriptions, it appears that the Confessor will be ideal for players who want to create a hybrid character that uses both Strength or Dexterity and Faith (the stat that governs the power of spells), while the Samurai is meant to be a class focused on dexterity with weapons such as katanas, daggers and longbows.

The Elden Ring class list has now become quite extensive. We recently took a look at the Bandit and Astrologer classes.

Elden Ring will arrive on February 25, 2022 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.

Source: Windoescentral.