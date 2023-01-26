From a conversation stolen on Discord emerged a kind of confirmation from the insider Lance McDonald of the arrival of a big expansion Of Elden Ringwhich according to what has been said should not add new mechanics.

The conversation dates back to December 2022, but has only just ended up online now. Considering McDonald’s reliability of leaked information relating to FromSoftware games, often based on game data mining, it is not difficult to give him credit.

Obviously this is not a confirmation, but given how much is being talked about on the subject it is probable that something will arrive in the near future. After all, Elden Ring is one of the most successful games of 2022, as well as the most talked about ever, so it is normal that Kadokawa, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco want to try to monetize it as much as possible.