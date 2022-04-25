Modder Luke Ross is creating a VR version of the Elden Ring, From Software’s blockbuster game. The modification, which is absolutely unofficial, will allow play the Hidetaka Miyazaki title in first person with a virtual reality helmet. Ross says the mode should be available by the end of the month, and that the movement has been reimagined to allow the player to fight in first person following the tracking of the head, and also to lean out of corners to observe the situation from a point of view. hidden view. A short video was also published in support of the announcement, which however shows the very early exploratory phases of the title and not the fight. It is shortly to find out if Elden Ring in VR whether or not it’s a good idea, although unfortunately only PC gamers will be able to explore the Interregnum firsthand.