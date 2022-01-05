Elden Ring, the latest RPG from the Japanese development studio From Software will be out in a few weeks for consoles and PC, much to the delight of all the fans who have hoped to get their hands on the game soon since its announcement.

A few weeks before the official release, more gameplay videos for Elden Ring have been released, allowing us to take a detailed look at the fantasy adventure. In these videos that were taken from the beta that took place a few weeks ago, it is possible to see the exploration of the imposing Stormveil Castle.

During a recent interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki talked about the game, especially its open world that will keep players focused on exploration: “In this huge brand new world we created, we wanted to prioritize this fun and player freedom more than anything else. With that comes many characters, many events that we wanted to incorporate without the elements trampling each other. Everything has to blend and bond well with the player, in order to make it a motivation to move forward and explore“. Below you can take a look at the gameplay videos.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Wccftech