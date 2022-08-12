Released February 25 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, Elden Ring totally exceeded the expectations of From Software And Bandai Namco.

With over 13.4 million copies sold in just over a month, the title has reached a much wider audience than the studio’s other productions, however renowned they may be. A success due to the marketing campaign that highlighted George RR Martin’s participation in the design of the universe, the establishment of a vast open world more accessible, but also thanks to the great gameplay qualities of the title, its music and word of mouth .

Lance McDonald, explorer of many FromSoftware games, has decided to present to his community what Elden Ring was like before its release. Obviously, the discovery of this version of the game could not be done without the integration of an unlocked camera, which allows you to go anywhere and therefore to see what is hidden under water, behind the walls of the caves, and, in general, in areas inaccessible to players.



The idea of ​​this exploration is therefore to discover the modifications made by the developers in terms of combat, modified, hidden or deleted objects including, new weapons, revised and corrected mechanics or even modified characters. In short, a dip in the development of Elden Ringbut also under the map, outside the dungeons and in the heart of the textures.

