With the release of the open world of From Software two weeks later, the study continues to show the various initial classes of Elden Ring which can be chosen by the players.

The Elden Ring online test classes were heavily equipped and had very powerful spells, so we can’t rely on what was shown for the full game which has 10 starting classes, some already in the beta, some new and some still missing: now the studio is making them official little by little. A new Twitter post introduces two more classes, namely the Warrior and the Prisoner.

From the Twitter account, the Warrior is described as “a nomadic warrior who fights using two blades at the same time. An origin that has exceptional techniques”. Of the Prisoner, FromSoftware instead says: “prisoner hindered by an iron mask. He studied witchcraft before his imprisonment, when he lived with members of the elite.”

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25 on PC, Xbox Series X / X, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5.