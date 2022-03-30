How to use the ashes from invocations in ELDEN RING? A new mechanic introduced by ELDEN RING concerns the use of Summoning ashes (not to be confused with War Ashesto be applied to weapons to modify the moveset), a decidedly obscure game system and not very well explained to new players. So let’s go and see what Summon Ashes consist of and how to make the most of them, how they are unlocked and so on..

The Summoning Ashes they are objects that we can find in the game world, or in chests, as a reward for completing dungeons, beating bosses, and things like that. They are basically additional NPCs that we can summon to replace the human players who have always helped us, being able to take advantage of some help even offline: sometimes they could also summon more than one spirit, as in the case of the Ashes of Lone Wolves, the first that we will most likely get in our playthrough. These spirits must be inserted in our object bar as if they were any consumable, along with flasks, elemental fat, healing boluses and so on, but it will not be enough to equip them to use them: it will be necessary to have a certain object, that is the Bell summons spirits.

How is the Bell summoning spirits, useful for using invocations, obtained in ELDEN RING? It’s very simple: if you are still at the beginning of the game, just go to the Church of Elleh, located a few meters away from where you will emerge for the first time in the Interregnum, but it must be night by force. If you go to the church of Elleh at night, you will notice that a strange haze has blanketed the surrounding area: sitting on the wall you will find a witch who will introduce herself to you as Reindeerwondering if you can summon the ghostly steed Stream. If you answer in the affirmative, this will give you the Bell Summons Spirits to help you on your journey.

It is possible to miss this encounter if you progress too far in the game: in this case, to avoid blocking the player, the Bell summons spirits will also be sold by the twin Virgins who are at the Rocca della Tavola Rotonda, at the price of 1000 runes. Once you have this item, you will passively unlock the ability to summon spirits by pressing the X button on the Xbox controller, or Square on the PlayStation pad, as long as you have them equipped in the quick item bar and have the FP necessary. Each summon has its own requirement of FP required, to make full use of this mechanic it will therefore also be necessary to level the statistic a little Mind. The only exception is the Silver Tear, an evocation that instead requires you to sacrifice a certain number of HP in order to be recalled. These spirits cannot be summoned everywhere, but only in certain game areas and against bosses. They do not count as an additional player (therefore they will not affect the possibility of being invaded in PVP) and do not increase the maximum health of bosses once summoned.

