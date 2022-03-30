How to summon allies in ELDEN RING? If you are facing the many difficulties ofInterregnum in ELDEN RINGyou will surely have happened to wanting to ask for help from a friend for certain difficult areas or for that boss that you just can’t do alone. In this case we are helped by the robust co-op system built into the game, which however is not very well explained to new players. In this guide we will therefore explain how to summon your friends, and also how to set a password to be able to play only with known people.

First of all, it goes without saying that to summon your friends and be summoned you will need to play online. In this case, it can sometimes happen that the game is in offline mode: you can do a quick check by opening the menu with start: if the “multiplayer” and “messages” icons are gray, then it means that you are offline. To solve you will have to go to the main menu, select “go online” and reload your save. After that, let’s see how multiplayer works. After the creation of the character, you will find yourself in the Chapel of Waiting: here the first object that you can recover on the right, the Withered finger of Lightlesswill allow you to leave messages to help (or confuse) other players, as well as to rate them positively and negatively.

Continuing for the initial dungeon and then for the tutorial, after exiting the Cave of Knowledge we will find ourselves in a small catacomb, in which above a corpse we will find the Tooth Cutter and the Twisted Finger of Senzaluce: the first object will be used to send an online collaborator or a person summoned by a sign of evocation back to his world, while the second will be the object through which we can leave our sign of cooperation in the game world, simply by equipping it and then using it by pressing X or key Square.

Going out and finding ourselves a Sepulchrid for the first time, just on the right we will notice a statue, on which we can take an object: it is theSmall golden effigywhich works similar to the Wrong finger: in this case, instead of leaving the evocation mark on the ground where we want, the mark will automatically be sent to the closest evocation basins, thus allowing us an easier collaboration in case we want to be summoned by unknown people. By going to one of these statues and activating it, it will be possible to see all the signs of evocation of the people who have sent their sign in that area.

But be careful: to actually activate the possibilities of online collaboration, it will be necessary to “signal” to the game that we are actually open to multiplayer gaming. To do this, you will need to use a consumable, the Remedy of the invoking Wrong Finger: it will be possible to find several of them around as random drops, but also craft them to our liking once we have purchased the Kit for creation from the merchant Kalé, at the church of Elleh.

To craft a Remedy it is necessary to use two Leaves of the Mother Tree, an ingredient for creation quite common throughout the Interregnum. To play with your friends without seeing random summoning marks, you can enter one Passwordwhich you will have to share in order to see each other’s evocation signs: to do this, just go to the main menu via the Start button, then go to Multiplayer, and here press the Triangle or Y button to open the password menu. Group passwords, on the other hand, will allow you to see messages left by people who share your same group password with higher priority, thus creating a kind of asynchronous “clan”.

Now you know how to summon other players and how ELDEN RING multiplayer works. The interregnum is no longer such a hostile place when there are other Lightless to help you! Perhaps you might also be interested in how to reach Farum Azula, or even how to use the Summoning Ashes in case the online mode is not to your liking, to get help even offline.

