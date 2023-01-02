IGN USA posted a video in which a weapons expert comments Elden Ringits offensive equipment and the moves performed by the player with such instruments of death.

The expert is called Matt Easton and runs Schola Gladiatoria, a group that teaches European martial arts. The man also has his own youtube channel dedicated to historical weapons and it is not the first time that he has been invited by IGN USA to make a video.

Matt Easton comments on a number of weapons of Elden Ringbetween rapiers, flails, axes (precisely that of Godfrey) without forgetting the sword of the Black Moon that can be obtained through Ranni: it is the classic weapon typical of FromSoftware games, born even before Demon’s Souls but which became famous above all with the Miyazaki’s souls-like.

Easton makes multiple comments in the video (about 15 minutes long), so we recommend the full view, although of course it’s only in English. Among others, he states for example that the use of two weapons (one in each hand) is not a realistic solution in most cases, especially when it comes to blades as large as broadswords.

Also explain that Godfrey’s axe it is outrageously larger than a real axe, six to eight times larger according to him. Obviously the problem is the weight, such a large weapon would be impossible to move, especially with one hand.

Obviously the weapon list of Elden Ring is much (much) longer than those shown in this video, but nevertheless it is a curious analysis. What was your main weapon in the game? Was it realistic in your opinion?

Finally, we leave you with our article dedicated to Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok: the comparison between the greatest video games of 2022.