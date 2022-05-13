NPD’s latest sales figures have certified the primacy of Elden Ring such as best selling game in the USA in the last 12 monthswith the confirmation of overtaking on Call of Duty: Vanguarda truly historic achievement for FromSoftware game.

As we have seen, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the best-selling in the US in April 2022, but in this case we are focusing on the total sales made by Elden Ring, which is sensational.

Just in recent days, the number of units distributed in the first month has emerged, with an impressive 13.4 million units worldwide, but it is remarkable to consider its success in the USA also from this point of view.

With the data updated to the last month, Elden Ring is the best-selling in the last 12 months on the US market and the overcoming of Call of Duty: Vanguard is a milestone of considerable importance, if you think that the series has always remained the holder of the title in the last few years.

In fact, it is from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 of 2009 that, every year, a Call of Duty is the best-selling game of the year in the USA, therefore Elden Ring breaks a 13-year dynasty. On the other hand, we have seen how Call of Duty: Vanguard was not considered a great success by Activision, which also blamed the Second World War as a setting with now little appeal to the public.