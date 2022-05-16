Elden Ring sold most of the copies on PS5 And PS4 in the United States, but not by a large margin, according to NPD’s Mat Piscatella. Also, the title FromSoftware has ousted call of Duty as the best-selling game in the country, a record it hasn’t beaten in a long time. This feat is particularly impressive because we’re talking about last year sales and Elden Ring has only been on the market two months at the time of NPD’s report, while Vanguard is available from November 2021.

Xbox Series X / S they are gaining ground in the US but PS5 is still in the lead, and considering PS4’s huge install base compared to Xbox One, it’s understandable why Elden Ring has sold more copies on PlayStation platforms.

Additionally, Sony has a long history with FromSoftware, so PlayStation users have an affinity for the studio’s games. As NPD didn’t share sales details, we don’t know how many copies of Elden Ring have been sold on PS5 and PS4 compared to Xbox Series X / S and PC.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – Elden Ring was the 2nd best-selling title of April 2022. Elden Ring remains the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date and has surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard to become the best-selling premium game of the trailing 12-month period ending April 2022. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 13, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



PlayStation is lead in the US, but not by a wide margin. – Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 13, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



Given the success of Elden Ring, many believe that DLC and expansions are in development. FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa, hinted at DLC in its latest financial report, but declined to comment further.

Source: PlayStation LifeStyle