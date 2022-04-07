Elden Ring it is one of the largest successes of recent times. As everyone will know, FromSoftware’s game sold over 12 million units in the very first period. This number could, by now, have even grown and, over the months and perhaps years, it could reach even greater numbers, able to challenge the greatest successes of the generation.

Commercial results, however, are not the only major milestone achieved by Elden Ring. According to Stream Hatchet, the data analysis platform of the streaming world, Elden Ring was able to reach peaks even on YouTube and Twitch. This success had already been anticipated by the peak of one million viewers in the first week. Overall, the souls-like can already boast 215 million hours viewed, a number significantly higher than that of the other games published by FromSoftware.

To have a landmark, Dark Souls – as of 2016-2017, the start date of Stream Hatchet data collection – has reached 97 million hours watched of live streaming on various platforms. Dark Souls Remastered, got 10 million hours watched in one month. Bloodborne, on the other hand, was far less popular, but still garnered over 60 million hours watched. Dark Souls 3 has amassed more than 161 million hours watched in six years. Sekiro Shadow Die Twice, on the other hand, in three years was able to reach 94 million hours, of which almost 30 in the first two weeks.

You understand well that the success of Elden Ring it is remarkable compared to the previous games from FromSoftware. We’re talking more than double a game like Sekiro, in a vastly shorter time frame.

It should not be assumed that these numbers are of little relevance to the game. Thanks to the huge amount of live streaming, Elden Ring has been on everyone’s lips continuously over the past month, in constant word of mouth that has certainly helped boost sales. Considering the breadth of the game and the variety of possible builds (unlike Sekiro who, once concluded, does not allow huge variations in a second game), it is credible that the interest of the content creators and the public will not drop quickly. Also, the game is long enough to allow you to play live for a long time, before reaching an ending and having to move on to the next game.

A crystal cave in Elden Ring

The data collected by GamesIndustry.biz also indicates that streamers had an influence on the choice of purchase. It is reported that 28% of the people who bought the game and who participated in the survey did so because they were convinced by the influencers, plus 40% of people who received a recommendation from friends.

Obviously that of streamers is one symbiotic relationship: The game was successful, so they gave it more space knowing they had access to a large audience, but at the same time this allowed Elden Ring to gain great exposure and consequently attract more buyers.

Tell us, do you watch Elden Ring videos? Do you follow content creators who are playing the FromSoftware videogame?

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.