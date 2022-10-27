George RR Martin recently made a television appearance to talk about his latest book. In the process, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire he let slip that, besides being a former addict to games like Homeworld and Master of Orion, he didn’t even touch Elden Ring because “people want me to keep writing Winds of Winter”.

Martin talked a little about the work he did on Elden Ring in an interview with Stephen Colbert, after the host prompted him to talk about his experience building the game’s cosmology and lore. Martin’s answer was pretty standard, although he apparently was surprised that the games took so long to make, but when Colbert asked if he had actually played the game, Martin replied not yet.

“I played video games a long, long time ago“said Martin,”i played games like Railroad Tycoon, Master of Orion and Homeworld. I was sucked into it: weeks, months passed, and I was sitting there in my red flannel robe saying ‘One more game! One more match! ‘“.

Therefore Elden Ring remains on the shelf, as fans are pressuring Martin to have the latest book in the gripping saga conclude.

Source: IGN