Elden Ring has lost almost the 90% of the players totals up Steam: a common fate for single player experiences, which the title developed by FromSoftware, popular as it is, has failed to avoid.

Capable of totaling sales of over 12 million copies so far, Elden Ring is an extraordinarily full-bodied product and it is certainly no coincidence that most Japanese users have played it between 100 and 300 hours.

However we are not talking about a live service based on online, and so since launch, contemporary Elden Ring players on Steam have grown from more than 953,000 to around 99,000.

Considering that the game made its debut last February, it can be said that it has held out much longer than the average of single player productions, which are completed and abandoned more quickly.

The merit of this longevity must be attributed to the speedruns, to the games closed without damage and, in general, to the attention that the title has continued to enjoy on social networks. In the meantime, however, rumors continue to be made of any DLC on the way, therefore of a possible relaunch.