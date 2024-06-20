It’s about changes which will sadden some players, given that they were part of some widely used strategies to get the better of certain bosses.

With the arrival of Shadow of the Erdtree FromSoftware has updated the base game of Elden Ring going to change some elements, both positively and negatively. Speaking of the latter, the development team has decided to weaken two of the tactics most used by gamers.

What was nerfed in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Precisely, it was explained that the messenger’s Long Horn weapon, which can be obtained by defeating Leyndell’s messengers (the white ones), has seen a reduction in the power of its special move. This is the ability to summon a large number of small bubbles: individually they are not very powerful, but in groups they can destroy certain bosses. Damage dealt to enemy health and balance has now been nerfed. It’s unclear by how much, but it probably won’t be as useful as it used to be.

The second big change is dedicated to Winged Cerulean Crystal Teardrop. This, if inserted into the prodigious balm bottle, allows you to cancel the consumption of action points (used for magic and special moves) and in practice allows you to use certain types of magic for a long time, such as Azur’s Comet which it is a continuous magical beam that is interrupted by the player or by the consumption of AP.

The Lacrima allowed execution sustained magical attacks and therefore powerful, in fact it was often used to eliminate certain bosses in one fell swoop. Now, however, the duration of the Lacrima has been decreased. Again, we don’t have the details so it’s unclear how many seconds.

