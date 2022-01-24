Yasuhiro Kitao from FromSoftware announced in the course of Taipei Game Show 2022 that ELDEN RING has officially entered the gold phase. This means that basic development of the game is complete and the title is ready to go into production ahead of the release date.

“Development proceeds smoothly” Kitao said in the video you find at the end of the news. “ELDEN RING was originally scheduled for January of this year, and has been postponed to February. However, I can assure you that the title will be ready for sale on February 25th. The title master has already been sent and the team is currently working on the day one patch to make sure everything works flawlessly in the game. “

ELDEN RING will be available from February 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

Source: Taipei Game Show 2022 Street Gematsu