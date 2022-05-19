Elden Ring has received several patches since its release in late February. The developer FromSoftware made a number of game performance improvements, fixed some bugs and rebalanced a whole range of skills and weapons.

As with many Japanese developers, FromSoftware makes changes that are not mentioned in the patch notes. Players are left to discover and document the changes themselves in an effort to keep track of what actually changes from one patch to another.

These changes are generally relevant, which is why players tend to look for them. But some go completely unnoticed, unless you’re a particularly careful modder. YouTuber Illusory Wall, known for discovering cut content in FromSoftware games, has posted a video about a particular unlisted modification that may have escaped.

The change affects the game map. In the video below, Illusory Wall, with the help of other community members, shows how the map of each of Elden Ring’s major regions has changed since the game’s release.

Most of the changes seem to have been made to eliminate areas that no longer exist in the world or add locations that were not previously represented on the map.

The YouTuber speculates that some sections of the map were the result of a procedural generation, which is why the developer went back to update them with what was actually added later. Some of the land masses removed and the like, however, may indicate that FromSoftware initially had a plan for them, but ended up removing them.

This is quite common for the developer, as many have discovered cut content and removed mechanics in most of the studio’s games. It is likely that the team has updated the world itself in subsequent patches for its other games.

Source: VG247.