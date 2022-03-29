A player made a build of Elden Ring which is basically a mech suit, similar to Iron Man armor. There are many powerful Elden Ring builds but this is undoubtedly something new and unique.

This “mech” build is the creation of the YouTuber Adam Barker, who recently started making videos on the Elden Ring. In his latest video – which he posted with the comment “the new Armored Core looks good” – he creates a heavy, armored mech that has already ravaged the Elden Ring community.

As the video you can see below illustrates, Barker loads his character with the heaviest armor, several potions to make him nearly unstoppable, and a spell that sends rocket-like explosions from the characters’ eyes. Here is the video that shows all the power of this character.

Elden Ring is available on PC and console: if you find yourself in difficulty at this link you can take a look at our complete guide.

Source: Eurogamer