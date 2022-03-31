Dogs are popular enemies in games of FromSoftware And Elden Ring is no exception. With a dog, however, the developers seem to have exaggerated a little too much! We are talking about a small ‘Bloodhound’ zombie dog who can induce a bleeding effect with his bite and is currently capable of inflicting over 11,000 damage with a single attack.

The dataminer Zullie the Witchin collaboration with the animation specialist Meowmaritus, found the answer to the particularly strong bite of zombie dogs. The fault appears to be a bug in the animations of the little creatures.

In Elden Ring, multiple creatures share the same animations to save storage space. The various mounts share more or less the same animations, but some enemies also share them. However, Bloodhounds come in two sizes, one large and one small. When attacking, the game checks whether the large or small dog hits the player and then calculates the appropriate damage. This is to prevent players from being hit multiple times by the same attack.

However, in the case of small zombie dogs, the selection of the appropriate damage is “erased from memory”. The game continues to select for each frame that the player character is in the dog hitbox. This allows the dog’s special attack to hit the player multiple times, dealing up to 11,640 damage per second. Bleeding damage is not counted in this, which also subtracts a percentage of the player’s health.

Source: GameRant