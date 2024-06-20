In fact, it seems that if you leave the game idle on Steam Deck for more than five minutes, the RPG could stop accepting input of the player, thus forcing a complete restart of Elden Ring.

Elden Ring has been updated awaiting the arrival of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and all fans can’t wait to start their adventures in the new content. However, it seems that this update did not correct a Steam Deck issue .

FromSoftware’s words on the Elden Ring issue on Steam Deck

Via Twitter, the official Elden Ring account wrote: “Note: An issue related to Steam Deck has been identified and a correction is currently in production. Leaving your Steam Deck idle for more than five minutes may prevent the game from accepting input. We apologize for the inconvenience. The date and time of the fix will be announced separately.”

It is not clear which one it is source of the problem, but today’s 1.12 update appears to be the cause. It should be noted that there are no specific innovations for the Steam Deck version of Elden Ring in this update, but probably something related to Valve’s portable platform must have “broken”. Not everyone runs into this bug, besides,

In any case, the Elden Ring team has figured out what’s wrong and is in the process of creating a fix. While waiting for news, (re)read the review of Shadow of the Erdtree, which we remember will be available from June 21st on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.