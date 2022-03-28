A full month has passed since the arrival of Elden Ring and the hugely popular game shows no sign of getting out of the limelight anytime soon. With 12 million copies sold in less than three weeks, those who are playing are still struggling in certain areas, while those who have finished the game are trying to finish its story as quickly as possible. And now, after a month, one of Elden Ring’s most prolific speedrunners has already completed the game in under 20 minutes.

Distortion2 really kicked off Elden Ring’s speedrunning when he managed to beat the game in under 50 minutes. He then broke his own record by becoming the first player to finish the game in less than half an hour, but now the speedrunner is under 20 minutes, an impressive milestone.

Despite the fast-paced nature of speedrunning, Distortion2 took a grueling 15 hours to finally break the record, eventually setting a time of 18 minutes and 58 seconds. The streamer admits he thought of throwing in the towel just before he finally managed to complete the game under 20 minutes.

WORLDS FIRST Any% Elden Ring in under 20 minutes !! Changed a flight and did a 15h stream for this, almost gave up hope, but in the end I prevailed. Thank you everyone who was there and supported me during this insane stream <3 pic.twitter.com/I32a4BzA9q – Distortion2? Elden Ring (@ Distortion_2) March 28, 2022

Elden Ring is available for PC and console: if you find yourself in difficulty, this complete guide of ours could just be for you.

