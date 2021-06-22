Genshin Impact tops the list of conversations so far this year on the well-known social network.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated June 22, 2021, 15:56 41 comments

Twitter has shared this week an interesting report on the first months of the year on the social network regarding video games, leaving us several headlines. Among them, for example, it is mentioned that the publication of the Elden Ring trailer on the platform through its official account was the most shared video of E3 2021, although it was presented within the Summer Game Fest held several days before.

Thus, to date the first gameplay preview of the new FromSoftware has 79,700 retweets and 165,500 likes on Twitter, the trailer having been reproduced 4.2 million times, although the data from other accounts that host the video.

Top-5 games of E3 2021 on Twitter

Despite this, Elden Ring was not the game that generated the most talks on the microblogging service of those presented at the former Los Angeles fair and events held in parallel. That honor was left in the hands from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Closing the top-5 we have Battlefield 2042, whose videos are being quite successful on YouTube, and two from Xbox Game Studios: Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

Furthermore, it is stated that Spain was the third country that shared the most messages on Twitter over E3 2021, behind only the United States and Japan.

The Twitter blog also gives us a preview of which video games are filling the chronologies of the users of the social network. In this sense, the number remains in the hands of a release from last year, Genshin Impact, followed by Apex Legends and Ensemble Stars! Then we leave you with the top-10 in full.

Genshin Impact Apex legends Ensemble Stars! Final fantasy Animal Crossing Knives Out Fortnite Monster hunter Fate / Grand Order Minecraft

In addition to a trailer rich in references to Dark Souls, Elden Ring also dated its release to early 2021 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest.